Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sevilla are moving forward in their efforts to sign Karl Hein, with the Arsenal goalkeeper giving the green light to further negotiations after being impressed by the club’s project.

The Estonian GK, who spent last season on loan at Real Valladolid, is open to leaving Arsenal this summer. Sevilla’s sporting director, Antonio Cordon, has made Hein one of his top targets to strengthen the goalkeeper position, as Sevilla are planning a new goalkeeping structure, and Hein could play an important role.

Hein was linked with Tottenham last season.

Sevilla have convinced the player

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Spanish club recently presented its sporting plan in detail to Hein, who was positively surprised by the potential role he would have in the squad. Hein is seen as a serious candidate to compete with Orjan Nyland at Sevilla for the starting spot.

Also for this reason, the player quickly gave his approval to continue discussions. With only one year left on his contract, Arsenal could agree to a loan with an obligation to buy, while still retaining the option to extend his deal.

Arsenal and Sevilla have historically had a good negotiating relationship, so several transfer options are possible if all parties are willing to proceed: talks will continue in the coming days.

Karl Hein needs to move on

The Arsenal academy graduate needs to play regularly at this stage of his career to fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at the north London club is unlikely to benefit him. He was already out on loan last season, and he’s looking to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football.

At 23, he needs to join a club where he will be the first-choice goalkeeper. It seems that the Spanish club will be able to provide him with the opportunities he needs. It remains to be seen whether all parties can sort out an agreement quickly.