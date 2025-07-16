“Now been fully agreed” – Arsenal expert shares details of “masterfully negotiated” transfer deal

Arsenal logo at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has provided CaughtOffside with some exclusive insight into the transfer deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

The journalist, speaking to CaughtOffside as part of his latest weekly column, says everything has been fully agreed for Mosquera to move to the Emirates Stadium.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Arsenal moving for the versatile Valencia youngster, who can operate well at both centre-back and right-back.

Watts’ information is that everything is in place for Mosquera to join the Gunners, with Andrea Berta once again earning big praise for how he negotiated the deal.

Cristhian Mosquera to Arsenal transfer has been fully agreed

“While there are still some details to be ironed out over the Gyokeres deal, that is not the case when it comes to Arsenal’s pursuit of Cristhian Mosquera,” Watts said.

“That is a move that has now been fully agreed between Arsenal and Valencia, with Mosquera already in London to undergo his medical and complete the formalities before signing.

“If all goes to plan, then Mosquera will be announced as an Arsenal player later in the week and he will be on the plane that leaves for the pre-season tour to Asia on Saturday.”

Cristhian Mosquera looks like an exciting signing for Arsenal

Watts also explained why he’s excited about what Mosquera can bring to Arsenal, in what looks like a potential bargain deal for the 21-year-old.

“I’m really excited about this deal I have to say. First of all, it looks like a very good one money wise. Again, it looks to have been masterfully negotiated by Andrea Berta,” Watts said.

“Arsenal are paying less than Mosquera’s release clause, with the initial fee for the 21-year-old set to come in under £15m.

“That’s a very good price for a highly-rated young defender who was being looked at by several other good sides across Europe.

“But it’s not just the price that excites me about Mosquera, it’s the potential.

“He’s a right-footed centre-back, but is very comfortable with either foot, so there is versatility there which is an attribute Mikel Arteta looks for in all his players.

“He’s big, athletic and good on the ball. He’s durable as well, as his availability record shows over the past two seasons.

“He has started 70 of 72 league games for Valencia since coming into the team in August, 2023. During that time he has clocked up 6,394 minutes in La Liga, which is the highest by anyone aged 21 or under in Europe’s top-five leagues.”