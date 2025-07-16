£70m Manchester United transfer deal has now stalled after Sir Jim Ratcliffe intervention

Bryan Mbeumo and Marc Guehi in action (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the transfer of Brentford right winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international has been a top target for Man Utd this summer, though there haven’t been many concrete updates on the situation in recent weeks.

It now seems the deal has stalled as Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn’t keen on the club meeting Brentford’s new £70m asking price for the player, according to the Guardian.

United had initially hoped to get the deal done for slightly less than that, but it seems the Bees are making life difficult for the Red Devils.

Bryan Mbeumo transfer update is a major blow for Manchester United

If this proves accurate, it’s truly bad news for United as we edge closer to the start of the new Premier League season.

Mbeumo was a stand-out attacking player in the Premier League last season, finishing with 20 goals and seven assists in 38 league games.

It’s easy to imagine the 25-year-old being a big hit at Old Trafford, where Ruben Amorim urgently needs an upgrade on attacking flops and misfits like Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho.

This deal has taken a lot of time and it now seems it isn’t even going to work out for MUFC, who will need to hope they can find an alternative relatively quickly.

Man United need to stop over-paying for transfers

On the other hand, one positive of Ratcliffe intervening here is that United have often overpaid for players in recent years.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are just a few examples of expensive flops brought in by the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Mbeumo looks like he could have been a fine signing, but United also shouldn’t just pay any price for players they want.

Brentford perhaps rightly sensed that they could get United to pay more based on their recent over-spending, so it might end up being a blessing in disguise that Ratcliffe has done his bit to stop the club operating like that.