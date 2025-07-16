Chelsea players celebrate in the Europa Conference League (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in Nicolas Jackson, but it could lead to Chelsea moving for Morgan Rogers.

Journalist Matt Law has now revealed that if the West Midlands club decide to move for Jackson, it could immediately trigger a bid from Chelsea for Morgan Rogers, who is on the radar of Arsenal as well.

He said on the LondonIsBlue Podcast: “I’m told by people on the outside that if Aston Villa do go for Nicolas Jackson, it will immediately trigger a bid for Morgan Rogers from Chelsea.”

Morgan Rogers has been outstanding

The English attacking midfielder has done quite well for Aston Villa last season, and he’s regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League right now. He had 29 goal contributions in all competitions last season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea.

Aston Villa will not want to lose him anytime soon, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to test the resolve of the London club for Jackson. They could use more depth in the attacking unit, and Jackson could be the ideal partner for Ollie Watkins. Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Watkins in recent seasons.

Chelsea could use a quality creator

Chelsea could use more creativity in the final third as well, and Rogers would be a solid long-term acquisition. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder. The opportunity to join Chelsea will be quite exciting for him as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level and fight for the biggest trophies.

Chelsea will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season, and they need quality players. Signing one of the best young thrillers in the league will certainly help them improve.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.