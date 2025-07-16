Approach made: Chelsea ask for a second time about signing versatile Premier League star

Enzo Maresca celebrates Chelsea's Club World Cup final victory (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly enquired for a second time about the potential transfer of Manchester City’s young and versatile midfield talent Nico O’Reilly.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues are big fans of the 20-year-old, with club chiefs impressed by his potential in so many different positions.

O’Reilly is primarily an attacking midfielder, but has also played in a more defensive midfield role, as well as left-back, and even up front in his career so far.

Chelsea have done a lot of deals in recent times for players with connections to Man City, and it seems like they could do so again as they continue to pursue O’Reilly.

Phillips reports that Chelsea first asked about O’Reilly in January, and have now done so again.

Nico O’Reilly to join old teammates at Chelsea?

O’Reilly could do well to leave City if he wants more playing time, and Chelsea have shown their commitment towards signing and developing top young players.

Cole Palmer will certainly feel he made the right choice when he left Manchester for west London, as he’s become a star player for Chelsea, and has enjoyed recent wins in the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup.

Other players like Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Romeo Lavia were also on City’s books earlier in their careers, so O’Reilly might do well to look at these players and follow in their footsteps.

Chelsea also set to make player sales

Chelsea surely also need to shift some players out this summer if they are to make more signings after the incomings of Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

The Evening Standard have even reported that as many as ten players could be sold, including big names like Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It could be well worth shifting that deadwood if it helps CFC afford a top young talent like O’Reilly to fill in in a few different positions in their squad.