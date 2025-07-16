Moises Caicedo of Chelsea goes down injured after a challenge by Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are plotting a summer move for the Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

They will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the South Korean international, and the Blues are looking to pull off a player plus cash deal for the defender.

Manchester United has been linked with a move for Min-jae as well. On the other hand, the South Korean has been offered Liverpool.

Chelsea could offer Renato Veiga as part of the deal

According to a report from Italian publication TMW, Chelsea could offer Renato Veiga in a deal to sign the 28-year-old. The South Korean could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Chelsea as they look to tighten up at the back ahead of the upcoming season.

They were quite vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Improving defensively will help them for major trophies next season.

There is no doubt that they have a quality squad, and they have recently won the Conference League and the Club World Cup. They will look to push for major trophies now. The South Korean could help them improve defensively.

He has physicality and technical attributes to do well in England, and he could be a key player for Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign him. Min-jae has been labelled as “outstanding” by Joshua Kimmich in the past.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from rivals Tottenham.

Tottenham could use Kim Min-jae

They need to improve defensively as well, and the South Korean could be the ideal alternative to Cristian Romero if the World Cup winner decides to leave the club.

It will be interesting to see if Min-jae decides to join Tottenham instead of Chelsea. He will be able to reunite with his international teammate Son Heung-min at the North London club.

Both clubs will be able to offer him Champions League football, and there is very little to choose between them. It will be interesting to see what the defender decides in the coming weeks. He will hope to play regularly and compete at the highest level next season.