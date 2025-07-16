Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, celebrates following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the Blues are now ready to shake up the transfer market after winning the FIFA Club World Cup. They are now planning to offer over £43 million for the Barcelona midfielder.

Lopez has been linked with Liverpool as well. In addition to that, there have been rumours of Chelsea submitting an offer for Lopez in the past.

Fermin Lopez would be a superb addition

Lopez is highly rated across Europe, and he has been labelled as an “exceptional” player in the past. He has all the tools to develop into a quality midfielder. He is already an important player for the Spanish club, and he could develop into a superstar in future.

Chelsea could use more depth in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old would be a solid long-term investment for them. However, it will be difficult for Chelsea to convince Barcelona to sell the player. The Spanish champions need to hold onto their best young players to build a formidable squad for the future, and Lopez is an indispensable asset.

The 22-year-old is unlikely to force an exit from his boyhood club either. It will be interesting to see how Chelsea can get the deal across the line.

Chelsea will look to compete with the elite clubs

The Blues have been quite impressive over the last year, and they have won the Conference League and the Club World Cup. They will look to push for the Premier League trophy and the Champions League next season. They need quality players at their disposal. Someone like Lopez will add control, creativity, and goals to the side.

He has an extraordinary shot from a long distance as well, and that could add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack.

If they manage to get the deal done for the 22-year-old, it would be a long-term investment for them, and Lopez could prove to be a future star for the club.