Report: Chelsea ready to sell as many as *ten* players in ruthless transfer cull

Chelsea players celebrate in the Club World Cup final victory over PSG (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly let as many as ten players leave this summer as they prepare to prioritise sales in the transfer market.

The Blues have a huge squad after a lot of spending in recent years, and it now looks like they’ll need to embark upon a major cull.

According to the Evening Standard, it could be that some big names will be offloaded by Chelsea, including Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix.

On top of that, the report also suggests that the west London giants will likely make it a priority to offload Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja, Renato Veiga, and Lesley Ugochukwu, while offers could also be considered for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea’s summer transfer window so far

Chelsea fans will surely be pretty pleased with the business their club has done so far this summer, with exciting new additions like Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens coming in.

Still, there is also a lot of deadwood in this CFC squad, and it would make sense for the club to clear some of it out in the coming weeks.

This might not be that easy, as Chelsea have clearly spent a lot of money on a few unsuccessful signings in the Todd Boehly era.

Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Disasi, Veiga and Dewsbury-Hall are all relatively recent signings who just haven’t worked out, and it looks like they now have no future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea might have more spending planned, but it makes sense that some player sales could be required first.

Christopher Nkunku update

The Standard’s report mentions Nkunku’s future being in doubt despite him getting a bit more playing time at the Club World Cup.

The France international looked an exciting purchase when he first joined, but a combination of injuries and a loss of form have hampered his time in England.

The Standard suggest Nkunku was previously offered to Manchester United, but it remains to be seen how likely that is now.

Nkunku has also been linked with Man Utd by the Daily Mirror, who state he could move for a cut-price fee of just £35m.