“Agreement in principle” – Fabrizio Romano delivers hugely positive Arsenal update

Arsenal have been given some very good news indeed as exciting English wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has agreed to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old started to establish himself in Arsenal’s first-team last season, featuring 37 times in total in all competitions, and scoring nine goals.

Nwaneri surely has a big future ahead of him at Arsenal, and now Fabrizio Romano has made it clear he’s agreed a new deal despite interest from other clubs.

See below for details as Romano has posted this update on his official account on X this morning…

Romano said: “Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Ethan Nwaneri over new deal! After progress in talks reported last weekend, Nwaneri and his camp have now agreed to sign new contract at the club. Ethan always gave priority to #AFC despite interest from several clubs.”

Ethan Nwaneri looks like a future Arsenal and England star

Nwaneri first made his Premier League debut at the age of just 15, and it’s seemed pretty clear since then that he’d be one to watch for the Gunners.

Last season was a really positive one for the teenager, as both he and Myles Lewis-Skelly started playing a lot more regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nwaneri will now hope to kick on and play even more often next season, and it will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays.

Capable of shining in a variety of attacking positions, Nwaneri mostly played on the right flank last term due to Bukayo Saka’s lengthy injury.

Overall, though, the England Under-21 international probably looks more at home in a central attacking midfield role.

Arsenal fans will be excited to see if he can make even more of an impact next season and perhaps follow Lewis-Skelly into the senior England squad before too long.