An Everton corner flag during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leicester City FC. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid winger Samuel Lino has been linked with a move away from the club, and Everton are among the teams reportedly interested in signing him.

Everton are looking to add more quality and depth in the wide areas, and they have identified the Brazilian as a target. According to a report from Fichajes, several clubs have enquired about the player, including the Toffees.

Lino was linked with Aston Villa last season. Other reports have claimed that Chelsea were keen on him in the past.

Samuel Lino needs game time

It will be interesting to see if Atlético Madrid are willing to sanction his departure. The 25-year-old is not considered an indispensable asset for the Spanish club, and he is keen to play regularly next season. He is open to listening to offers this summer. Atlético Madrid are unlikely to stand in his way if a suitable offer is presented.

The 25-year-old will be looking to join a club where he is given ample opportunities, and he is likely to seek assurances regarding game time from Everton.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Wolves looking to sign €7 million-rated wide player to replace key star who has left Report: Club hoping to seal move for 22-year-old Crystal Palace prodigy Report: Sunderland eyeing move for 23-year-old Serie A ace this summer

Everton need more attacking depth

Everton certainly have the resources to complete the deal, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal. The Toffees have been overly dependent on the likes of Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison (while he was on loan) on the flanks and need more depth in that area of the pitch.

Lino could prove to be an ideal acquisition. At 25, he is at the peak of his powers and could make an instant impact in the Premier League. The opportunity to join the Premier League side would be hard for him to turn down.

Everton are among the biggest clubs in England and would be an attractive destination for the Brazilian. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.