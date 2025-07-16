Revealed: Chelsea star accepts pay cut and snubs two other offers in bid to complete dream transfer

Joao Felix with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Joao Felix is set to accept a pay cut and has already snubbed two others offers as he bids to complete a return to Benfica.

The Portugal international is not in Chelsea’s plans and wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with Benfica his top priority.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Felix has already said no to approaches from Porto and Flamengo as he only wants to return to his former side Benfica.

The obstacle at the moment, however, could be the player’s transfer fee, with Benfica only willing to pay €25m for Felix.

Chelsea could face huge loss on Joao Felix transfer

Chelsea spent £45m on signing Felix just last summer, as BBC Sport reported at the time, so it would undoubtedly be a blow for them to now lose him for just £25m.

Still, it remains to be seen how this will materialise and if a compromise of sorts can end up being struck.

The fact that Chelsea want to sell and that Felix wants to leave should in theory help smooth things over, but an agreement between the two clubs will clearly still be very important as well.

Joao Felix needs to get his career back on track

It’s been a difficult few years for Felix, who hasn’t lived up to the enormous potential he showed as a youngster at Benfica.

A move back there could now be the best option for the 25-year-old after two difficult spells at Chelsea (one of those on loan), and other spells at Barcelona and AC Milan (both on loan).

Felix really struggled at Atletico Madrid and it now looks a long way back for him to establish himself as a star name in one of Europe’s big five leagues.

Benfica therefore seems like the ideal place for Felix now as he needs to be in a comfortable and familiar environment where he can enjoy his football again.