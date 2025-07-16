A detailed view of a name plate which reads "Leicester City" on the back of the dugout. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City have been urged to sign Callum Wilson on a free transfer this summer.

The experienced striker is currently a free agent after leaving Newcastle United, and it will be interesting to see if the Foxes decide to make a move for him.

They need more quality and depth in their attacking unit, and Wilson could prove to be an excellent addition. He has experience competing at the highest level and could significantly improve Leicester’s frontline. If he can stay fit next season, he could play a crucial role in their push for promotion.

Leeds United are keen on Callum Wilson as well.

Leicester need quality players to bounce back

Leicester City have been relegated to the Championship but are expected to bounce back strongly. To do so, they must sign quality players, and Wilson has both the ability and experience to transform their attack. He may be open to a new challenge, and joining a recently relegated club with Premier League ambitions could be an appealing opportunity.

Callum Wilson could improve Leicester

The former Newcastle striker has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but he’ll be hoping to overcome those issues and play regularly. Leicester City could provide him with the platform he needs, making this move potentially ideal for all parties. Moreover, signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for any club. He has 88 Premier League goals to his name.

It will be interesting to see if the Foxes can get the deal across the line. If they succeed, it would allow them to allocate funds to strengthen other areas of the squad. Quality signings are essential if they want to return to the Premier League next summer.