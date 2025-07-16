Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have likely been given encouragement through intermediaries to make their transfer interest in Alexander Isak public.

That’s according to well-connected Newcastle journalist Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, as further details emerge about the Reds’ pursuit of the Sweden international.

Isak has been a big hit during his time at St James’ Park, and it makes sense that a player of his calibre is now emerging as a big-money target for Liverpool.

Big news broke yesterday, via the Athletic and others, that Liverpool have signalled to Newcastle that they could pay as much as £120m for Isak.

That would be some statement by the Premier League champions, who have already had a strong start to the summer transfer window with deals for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Can Liverpool really sign Alexander Isak?

It seems a bit ambitious to try convincing Newcastle to let such an important player go, but Edwards has suggested Liverpool will have been given some encouragement that the player wants the move.

“Isak has not informed Newcastle that he wants to leave. At least not yet,” Edwards wrote.

“But he could, especially if his head had been turned. Liverpool have obviously been given some encouragement – probably through intermediaries – that Isak would be keen on the move if Newcastle were willing to sell.”

It’s not an easy position for Newcastle to be in, especially with the report adding that Liverpool could also rival the Magpies for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Isak or Ekitike to Liverpool?

Whatever happens now, Liverpool fans can seemingly be quite confident about their club landing a top striker this summer.

Isak would be the dream option as he’s already proven in the Premier League, but Ekitike is another exciting talent.

The Frenchman has shone in the Bundesliga and would also surely be an ideal Isak replacement for Newcastle.