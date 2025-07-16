Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on after the pre-season friendly. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool have now been linked with a move for the Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa during the summer transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

The report claims that Liverpool have already asked about the player, and they will move for him if they miss out on Alexander Isak.

Liverpool need a reliable striker

It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 28-year-old could be a useful acquisition for them. He scored 20 goals for Brentford last season, and he could prove to be a quality alternative to Darwin Nunez, who scored just seven goals last season.

Liverpool need a reliable centre forward, and Wissa would be the ideal fit for them. The Congo International is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level. Joining the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for him.

The player has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature. Convincing Brentford to sell the player will not be easy. They are likely to lose Bryan Mbeumo, and they will not want to sell two of their best attacking players in one window.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Meanwhile, Tottenham need more depth in the attacking unit as well. Dominic Solanke was underwhelming last season, and he needs more support in the attack.

Yoane Wissa might fancy a big move

Wissa might feel that this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a big club capable of winning trophies. Both Liverpool and Tottenham will be attractive destinations for him.

Liverpool managed to win the league title last season, and they will look well in the Champions League as well. They must bring in more attacking depth in order to do well in Europe. Signing a reliable Premier League performer like Wissa would be a wise decision.