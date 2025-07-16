Contact made: Liverpool working on beating rivals to elite forward transfer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly working on an exciting transfer move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Frenchman is also a target for Newcastle United, according to the Athletic, while CaughtOffside were yesterday informed of interest from Manchester United.

Ekitike looks like an exciting talent who could be a good option to give Liverpool an upgrade on the unconvincing Darwin Nunez up front.

The Athletic once again claim that Liverpool also have an interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but it seems they may now be working on Ekitike as a more realistic option.

It’s certainly hard to imagine the Magpies agreeing to sell Isak any time soon, especially to another club in the Premier League.

Liverpool in contact over Hugo Ekitike transfer

Even if LFC have communicated an interest in signing Isak, according to the Athletic, it seems things may now be progressing more with Ekitike.

The 23-year-old is not as much of an established world class player as Isak at the moment, but certainly looks like he has the potential to get to that level in the future.

Eintracht will also surely be easier to negotiate with for a reasonable price, even if Ekitike won’t exactly come that cheap either.

The Athletic note that Newcastle have also tried signing Ekitike this summer, but had a bid turned down for the player.

Hugo Ekitike to replace Darwin Nunez?

Nunez has been a weak link in this Liverpool squad, and it makes sense that he could be sold and replaced this summer.

The Uruguay international’s move to Napoli may be off, but Alfredo Pedulla has reported for CaughtOffside that a move to the Saudi Pro League still looks like an option for him.

If Liverpool can make decent money from selling Nunez, it could help them afford someone like Ekitike even after a lot of spending already this summer, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez coming in.