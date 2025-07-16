Fabrizio Romano says two clubs “plan to try again” to sign Liverpool star, “direct contact” ongoing

Bayern Munich want Luis Diaz from Liverpool (Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says both Barcelona and Bayern Munich plan to try again for the potential signing of Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

The Colombia international has been a key player for the Reds in the last few years, and it seems they’re not too keen to let him go.

However, Diaz himself is said to be open to leaving Anfield, and Romano says that Barca and Bayern are not giving up on this deal despite not having much luck with their efforts so far.

See below for the latest details from Romano’s official page on X, with the Italian journalist making it clear that this saga has not been resolved just yet…

Romano said: “Luis Diaz remains open to leave Liverpool this summer, if good proposal arrives for the club. #LFC rejected bids from Bayern and also an approach from Barça in June as they want to keep Diaz. Both Bayern and Barça plan to try again, in direct contact with his agents.”

Will Liverpool back down on Luis Diaz transfer stance?

This is going to be an intriguing story to follow, as Liverpool surely won’t want to be seen as backing down on their Diaz stance.

Arne Slot will surely want to keep Diaz around for a bit longer, but if the player himself wants to leave then there might not be that much sense in keeping him.

This will surely divide the LFC fanbase, and it’s not the easiest thing for the key decision-makers at the club to deal with either.

Liverpool shouldn’t risk letting “dazzling” Luis Diaz go

Liverpool FC writer and expert Liam Togher from Empire of the Kop weighed in with his take on the story, telling CaughtOffside: “One thing is for sure – Bayern and Barcelona are being persistent in their respective pursuits of Diaz, but thankfully Liverpool aren’t going to roll over too easily for either club.

“A dazzling player who was the Reds’ third-highest scorer last season with 17 goals, the Colombian is someone the Reds shouldn’t let go too easily, even if competition for a starting berth is heightened by potential arrivals later in the summer.

“Should he wish to try his luck elsewhere, though, Liverpool could grant their blessing for him to do so.”