Rejected: Liverpool star snubs approach to discuss major transfer away

Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly rejected the chance to discuss a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The France international is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, with Real Madrid hovering for him as he nears becoming a free agent.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who also added that Konate has snubbed an approach from an unnamed Saudi club as he wants to stay in Europe.

Konate has been a star performer for Liverpool in recent times, and it would be a big blow for the Reds to lose such an important player, especially for free.

Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid transfer looks like one to watch

With no new contract on the horizon, there has been growing talk of Real Madrid moving for Konate.

Marca have been among the other outlets to strongly link the 26-year-old with the Spanish giants, who sense an opportunity to move for him this summer.

Los Blancos look like they could do with an upgrade on Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio, and it will be interesting to see if LFC prefer to cash in now rather than risk losing this key player for nothing in a year’s time.

Real will also surely feel Konate rejecting a move to the Saudi Pro League is a boost to their hopes of winning the race for his signature.

Liverpool would surely need to replace Konate

Liverpool would be taking a big risk letting Konate go now, even if they also surely won’t want to just let him run down his contract and leave on a free transfer.

Still, the Reds have already let Jarell Quansah leave for Bayer Leverkusen this summer, so they’re short of depth at the back.

If Konate leaves, they would surely need to invest serious money in a new centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk.

With Alexander Isak also a top target for Liverpool, as per the Athletic, it might be hard for them to afford to get all this business done in one go.