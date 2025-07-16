“In advanced talks” – Journalist reveals Liverpool are working on striker signing

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Liverpool manager Arne Slot applauds the club's fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly now in advanced talks over a potential transfer deal for Salford City’s talented young striker Will Wright.

The 17-year-old looks like a big prospect, with the Daily Mail also linking him with Arsenal, though it seems Liverpool may be leading the race for his signature.

See below for the latest update from reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, who says that Liverpool are really pushing and are now in advanced talks over a six-figure sum to sign Wright…

Jacobs posted: “Liverpool pushing to sign Salford City striker Will Wright for a six-figure sum. Several Premier League clubs interested, but #LFC currently in advanced talks.”

There’s no mention of Arsenal there, but Jacobs notes that several other Premier League clubs have also shown an interest in this exciting young talent.

Liverpool’s busy summer transfer window continues

It’s been a busy summer of new signings so far for LFC, who have brought in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

On top of that, outlets such as the Athletic and the Telegraph are linking Liverpool with a serious interest in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

If Liverpool could also bring in the highly-rated Wright on top of all that, they’d be building a truly superb squad for the present and future.

Will Wright in action for Salford City against Manchester City
Will Wright in action for Salford City against Manchester City (Instagram)
Wright is not the biggest name yet, but he’s shown tremendous potential and it seems like he’s not going to be at Salford for much longer.

Liverpool will no doubt hope they can continue to progress in talks and bring in one of the hottest prospects in the country.

