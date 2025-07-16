A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Brighton defender Pervis Estupinan during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from talkSPORT, they have opened talks with the agents of 27-year-old Ecuador international, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. The report claims that the 27-year-old is now in the final two years of his contract, and Brighton could consider a suitable offer for the player.

Man United could use Pervis Estupinan

Manchester United certainly need more depth in the left-back department, and the 27-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He could prove to be an upgrade on their current options.

Estupinan has been on the radar of Chelsea as well.

He has proven his quality in the Premier League with Brighton, and former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has described him as a “very smart” player who can slot into multiple roles and help the team at both ends of the pitch.

The Italian manager has previously tipped him to develop into one of the best left-backs in the world as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.

The defender could be tempted to join

Convincing the 27-year-old to join them should not be too difficult. It would be a huge opportunity for the player, and Estupinan is likely to be tempted if Manchester United come calling.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can negotiate a deal in the coming weeks.

Manchester United need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window. They finished in the bottom half of the table last season, and they need to tighten up at the back. Signing a quality full-back will be a priority for them. They should invest in a reliable central defender as well.