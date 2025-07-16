Sources: New “serious” contender to sign £40m-rated Manchester United star revealed

Ruben Amorim and Vincent Kompany (Photo by Michael Regan, Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been discussed as a target for Bayern Munich as they add him to their list of attacking targets for this summer.

Multiple well-connected sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Rashford is on Bayern’s list after they previously missed out on the likes of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

One source with a close understanding of the situation told CaughtOffside that “Bayern Munich (are) now seen as one of the most serious contenders” for Rashford.

Man Utd are expected to ask for around £40m to let the England international go, with Barcelona also previously keen on him, but with the deal now looking unaffordable for them.

Marcus Rashford could take pay cut to leave Old Trafford

Sources have also reliably informed CaughtOffside that Rashford would be prepared to take a pay cut to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 27-year-old has previously made Barca his priority, and he remains keen on a move abroad, with the feeling being that he’d be open to joining Bayern.

Things are not at an advanced stage yet, but the Bundesliga champions have “discussed” Rashford as one of the latest options on their “long list”, according to one source.

With Liverpool seemingly not willing to budge on Diaz after a bid from Bayern, it looks like Rashford will now seriously be one to watch in the coming days and weeks.

Rashford coming to the end at Man United

It looks like being a sad end to Rashford’s United career, with no way back now for the homegrown talent.

It looked like Rashford had it in him to become a Red Devils legend, but his form has gone downhill in recent times and he seems to be completely out of the first-team picture under Ruben Amorim.

It will be interesting to see if Rashford can revive his career at Bayern, as he is surely someone still capable of world class performances in the right environment.

Rashford is also far from the only big name to struggle at United in recent times, with so many of their signings proving to be surprise flops, only to then improve again after leaving the club.