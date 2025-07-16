(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at the club, and he is a promising young talent. However, Newcastle are looking to bring in a midfield signing this summer, and former Premier League scout Mick Brown believes that Miley could fall further down the pecking order at Newcastle.

He needs to play regularly to continue his development and fulfil his potential. Newcastle could look to cash in on him if they find a quality signing this summer.

It will be interesting to see where Miley ends up. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and he should look to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. Crystal Palace are interested in Miley.

Newcastle tipped to cash in on the player

Brown said on Football Insider: “They’ve got Lewis Miley there, who I’m not sure they see being a first-team regular. “He’s very talented and he’s been in and around the squad, but I think if they get a new midfielder in, they could listen to offers for him.”

Lewis Miley could be a useful player

If the 19-year-old can fulfil his potential in future, Newcastle could end up regretting the decision to let him leave. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and they need to hold onto their best young players.

There is no doubt that Miley would be a solid option for them going forward. They will be competing in the Premier League and the Champions League next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality.

Eddie Howe will need to rotate his side more often, and the 19-year-old could be a very useful option for the Magpies. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.