Report: Man United considering surprise transfer move for 18 G/A attacker

Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson this summer.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for new signings up front, and it seems Jackson is one surprise name they could turn to, according to the Times.

The Senegal international finished last season with a total of 13 goals and five assists in all competitions for Chelsea – hardly the most impressive return.

In general, Jackson has been pretty underwhelming during his time at Stamford Bridge, and he’s surely about to fall down the pecking order.

Chelsea have brought in both Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, so Jackson could make sense as someone for the west London outfit to offload.

Nicolas Jackson could be a risky signing for Manchester United

United had an absolutely dire 2024/25 campaign, finishing in 15th place in the Premier League table and finishing without any silverware.

Ruben Amorim will be under huge pressure to improve things at Old Trafford in the season ahead, and it’s hard to imagine Jackson is the calibre of signing that will do enough.

The 24-year-old has shown moments of potential, and is young enough that he could arguably still turn his career around.

However, United can’t afford to take a gamble like that right now, so fans will hope they have other more impressive names higher up on their list.

Chelsea to sell Jackson and others?

Jackson likely won’t be the only big name heading out of Chelsea this summer.

Others like Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also look like potential departures to watch out for, according to the Evening Standard.

???? Noni Madueke has signed his contract at Arsenal valid until June 2030. Official announcement to follow next. pic.twitter.com/tWlL2C7H4F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2025

Meanwhile, as per Fabrizio Romano’s post above, Noni Madueke also looks to be on the brink of being announced as a new Arsenal player after being allowed to leave Chelsea.