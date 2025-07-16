Revealed: Why Arteta has been pushing for surprise Arsenal signing despite hefty fee

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea against Manchester United last season (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal feel they have got a good price for Noni Madueke, with Mikel Arteta pushing for this signing as he believes he can be a key part of his first-team.

That’s according to Charles Watts in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the journalist explaining that Madueke is not just being brought in as a backup.

Some Arsenal fans were not too happy with the deal for the Chelsea winger, but Watts believes he can be someone who ends up proving the fans wrong, as others like Kai Havertz did in the past.

Madueke had his moments as a Chelsea player, but probably didn’t do quite enough in his two and a half years there to cement his status as a regular starter.

So for Arsenal to then decide he could come in and make a big impact will have perhaps come as quite a surprise.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Noni Madueke

Still, it seems Arteta has been keen to get Madueke in as he rates the England international really highly, while the club feel this has ended up being good business for them.

“I know Arsenal are very happy with the price they have paid,” Watts said.

“They believe it matches up well to what other players of Madueke’s profile have moved for this summer and are adamant that in a couple of years time people will look on it as an excellent piece of business.

“Mikel Arteta has really been pushing this deal, he believes Madueke can thrive in an environment like Arsenal’s and does not view him as a back-up. He is bringing him in to play a lot of games, whether that be on the right or on the left.”

Arsenal sign yet another player from Chelsea

Watts admits, however, that it does feel a little tiresome to see so many players joining Arsenal from Chelsea.

Jorginho and Havertz are recent examples, while others like Willian and David Luiz have also made the move in recent years, as well as Raheem Sterling on loan last season.

Even this summer, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has swapped Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.

“I’m not the biggest fan of the Noni Madueke move, mainly because it has just become a bit tiresome to see Arsenal consistently signing players from Chelsea,” Watts said.

“I know that shouldn’t matter, but it does to a lot of people. The fee also feels a bit high for a player who is far from a guaranteed starter given he has Bukayo Saka ahead of him in the pecking order.”