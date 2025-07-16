(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Scottish outfit Rangers are interested in signing Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.

According to Football Insider, Rangers manager Russell Martin is an admirer of the 22-year-old and previously tried to sign him while managing Southampton. It remains to be seen whether Rangers can complete the deal in the coming weeks.

The player was on loan at Sheffield United last season.

Rangers need more quality in the attack

They need more quality and depth in attack, and Rak-Sakyi could prove to be a solid addition. The 22-year-old is a talented winger with a bright future and could develop well at Rangers. He is unlikely to get regular first-team opportunities at Crystal Palace, so a move away from the London club could benefit his career.

Rak-Sakyi will be eager to get his career back on track with consistent playing time in Scotland. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Scottish Premiership. Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, and the opportunity to join them would likely be exciting for the player. He’ll aim to hit the ground running and prove himself at a top club.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi needs to move on

Crystal Palace already have several options in attack, limiting Rak-Sakyi’s chances of regular minutes. Staying on the bench at a Premier League club may hinder his development. He needs to sort out his long-term future and refocus on his football.

The player is reportedly valued at around £8–10 million, which may be a stretch for Rangers. As a result, they are reportedly exploring a potential loan deal. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are open to such an arrangement. If Rak-Sakyi impresses during a loan spell at Rangers, a permanent deal could be on the table next summer, potentially earning Palace a solid return.