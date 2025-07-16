A Sunderland flag flutters in the breeze prior to a Barclays Premier League match. (Photo by Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to add more creativity and control in the middle of the park and have identified Fiorentina midfielder Amir Richardson as a target.

The player has been linked with multiple English clubs in recent seasons, and it remains to be seen whether Sunderland can get a deal over the line. According to reports from Fiorentina News, the Black Cats are interested in the 23-year-old midfielder, but they may need to be patient. Newly appointed manager Stefano Pioli is not yet ready to sanction any departures as he assesses his squad.

Leicester City were keen on Richardson last season. Tottenham were keeping tabs on the player as well.

Richardson could improve Sunderland

Richardson has performed well in Italy and possesses both the physical and technical attributes needed to succeed in the Premier League. A move to England’s top flight could be an exciting new challenge for him, and he will be eager to prove himself.

Having secured promotion to the Premier League, Sunderland are now focused on building a squad capable of staying up. They’ll be determined to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Signing a player like Richardson would represent a smart long-term investment.

Amir Richardson could thrive in England

He has already shown his ability in Italy and seems well-equipped to adapt to English football. Sunderland must address the gaps in their squad before the new season begins. While they already have a talented group of players, they need greater depth and experience to survive in the Premier League. The jump in quality from the Championship is significant, and careful squad building will be key over the coming weeks.

Richardson is still quite young, and he will only get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the club. If he manages to impress in the Premier League with Sunderland, he might get opportunities to join a bigger club in future.