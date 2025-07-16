Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts from the touchline. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are working to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa during the summer window.

According to a report from Argentine publication TYC Sports, the two clubs are currently in talks to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can finalise an agreement quickly. The report claims that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has personally requested the club to sign the World Cup winner.

Aston Villa are also looking at alternatives. Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on Martinez as well.

Emiliano Martinez is a world-class keeper

Martinez is a top-quality player who has proven himself for club and country over the years. He helped Argentina win the World Cup in 2022 with exceptional performances in the tournament. He has been a reliable performer in the Premier League over the years as well. He has been labelled as an “incredible” player in the past.

There is no doubt that he is good enough for the biggest clubs in the world, and the move to Manchester United would be ideal for him. Aston Villa have an exciting project, but they are not quite at the level required to challenge for major trophies. While Manchester United have struggled in recent seasons as well, they have the resources to put together for side and fight for trophies next year.

They are also one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. The South American will be attracted to the idea of joining them. He has previously failed to establish himself as a key player for a big club like Arsenal, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level this time around.

Man United have moved swiftly

The report claims that clubs like Barcelona, Galatasaray and other Saudi Arabian outfits are keen on the player as well. However, Manchester United have moved quickly, and Amorim wants a leader like him on the side.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate an agreement now.