Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, arrives at the stadium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Koni De Winter from Italian club Genoa during the summer transfer window, and they will face competition from Inter Milan.

According to the iNews, Tottenham have made contact with the Italian club for the 23-year-old Belgian defender. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. The player is reportedly open to staying in Italy, and therefore, Inter Milan could have an advantage in the race to sign him.

De Winter has been linked with Manchester United as well. Meanwhile, Leeds United wanted to sign him last season.

Tottenham could use the Belgian

The 23-year-old central defender has been compared to Vincent Kompany because of stylistic similarities. He is a tremendous talent with the right future, and Tottenham would do well to sign him.

They looked vulnerable at the back last season, and the 23-year-old could help them improve. He could also be a quality replacement for key star Cristian Romero if he decides to move on. He has been heavily linked with clubs like Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well as a central defender. He is exceptional with the ball at his feet, and he will help and build from the back. He has the quality to play for a big club, and he could develop into an important player for Tottenham.

Koni De Winter is available at a bargain

The report claims that the player is available for just £22 million. He could prove to be a major bargain at that price. Spurs must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be hard to turn down for most players. Regular football in England could help him improve further, and the defender could be excited if Tottenham can convince him of their ambitions and the project.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.