Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in signing the Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott during the summer window.

The 22-year-old struggled for regular game time at Liverpool last season, and they are prepared to provide him with an exit route. The Englishman was outstanding during the under-21 Euros earlier this summer, and he was one of the best players in the tournament.

He needs to play regularly to fulfil his tremendous potential. Staying at Liverpool might be detrimental to his development. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Newcastle can get the deal done. According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, the two clubs will now approach his agent regarding a potential move.

Harvey Elliott is a player in demand

“There’s no shortage of interest in Harvey Elliott,” he told Football Insider. “Newcastle and Tottenham are the latest names I’ve heard, both of them are going to test the waters and see what it would take to bring him in. “They’ll speak to his agent and find out what he’s asking for and what Liverpool are going to want. “Then he’s got the likes of Brighton and a few clubs in Germany having a look at him too. “I think he could be an asset to any of those clubs because he’s a very talented player.”

The Liverpool player needs a fresh start

It will be interesting to see if Elliott is willing to join Tottenham or Newcastle this summer. He is a boyhood Liverpool fan, but he needs to move on in search of regular train time. Tottenham or Newcastle will be able to offer Elliott regular opportunities. They need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. The 22-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus. He has been a very useful player for Liverpool, but he needs to join a club where he can play regularly.

If he manages to fulfil his potential, he will have plenty of opportunities to play for elite clubs in future. Newcastle and Tottenham will be able to provide Champions League football next season, and that makes them an attractive destination. Elliott is valued at £40 million this summer.