Alejandro Garnacho on the pitch before the Europa League final (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are eager to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer and would ideally like a deal to be done as soon as possible.

Sources in the industry believe Man Utd could now be prepared to lower their £50m asking price for Garnacho, who has interest from Premier League clubs.

Chelsea showed a strong interest in the Argentina international back in January and revived contacts earlier this summer, though their interest has since cooled after pursuing other deals.

However, CaughtOffside have been informed that Aston Villa remain one to watch in the Garnacho transfer saga, with the player himself also keen to stay in the Premier League.

Alejandro Garnacho prioritising staying in England

Well-placed sources have also told CaughtOffside that Garnacho has snubbed interest from Saudi Arabia and Serie A.

Al Nassr were keen to sign the 21-year-old, while Napoli also have a long-standing interest, but both of these moves look to be off the table.

On rejecting Saudi, one source told us: “He (Garnacho) puts sporting development ahead of financial gain.”

A potential move to reunite with former United manager Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen also looks to be off the table for the time being.

Can Aston Villa sign Garnacho?

All signs currently point towards Villa being the favourites for Garnacho, but CaughtOffside understands there have not yet been any concrete negotiations over this potential deal.

It may be that United would have to significantly lower their asking price for this to be realistic, or else perhaps be open to a loan deal as they were when they let Marcus Rashford move to Villa Park back in January.

Villa haven’t had the smoothest time in the transfer market in the last year or so, with the club having to sell big names like Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran.

It might still be that they’ll have to sell before they can buy this summer, especially when it comes to bringing in a big name like Garnacho.