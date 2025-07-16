“Excellent work” – Andrea Berta praised as Arsenal transfer deal agreed “in principle”

Viktor Gyokeres and Andrea Berta (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images, Arsenal.com)

Arsenal director Andrea Berta has been praised by Charles Watts for his “excellent work” on the Viktor Gyokeres transfer this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his weekly column, Watts singled out Berta for striking a difficult deal for an important Sporting Lisbon player.

Berta is in his first summer at Arsenal and looks to be doing a great job with some important early business struck for the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

On top of that, a deal for Gyokeres is close, while the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Myles Lewis-Skelly have signed new contracts.

Andrea Berta praised for Viktor Gyokeres transfer deal

“We’re still waiting on a full agreement between Arsenal and Sporting over Viktor Gyokeres,” Watts said.

“A deal in principle has been in place since the weekend after a breakthrough in talks on Sunday. The framework of the deal is done, but it seems to be that the final sticking point is around how exactly the add-ons will be met.

“Arsenal are confident that a deal will be agreed, but I wouldn’t want to put a timeframe on when that will be.

“It could happen at any point, with Arsenal obviously keen to get Gyokeres through the door as quickly as possible to help with his acclimatisation.”

He added: “Whether the last few details of the Gyokeres deal can be ironed out by then we’ll have to wait and see, but Arsenal would certainly like that, as you would think the player would.

Arsenal-Sporting negotiations have not been easy

“If Arsenal get this one over the line I think Berta will get a lot of credit for the way he has handled the negotiations.

“It hasn’t been easy because Sporting have understandably looked to play hardball, which is absolutely their right given how crucial a player Gyokeres has been for them over the past two years.

“But Berta has stayed patient and the deal he has struck is a good one. You can’t really argue with an initial fee of around £55 million for a striker with Gyokeres’ recent record.

“Yes, there are question marks over the Portuguese league and whether he will be able to replicate annoying close to his level of goalscoring exploits in the Premier League, but even so, it’s a good price for such a free-scoring striker in the current market.

“Ultimately the deal will be judged on what Gyokeres goes on to do for Arsenal, but right now it looks like excellent work from Berta as he continues to navigate his way through his first transfer window at the club.”

Arsenal lacked goals last season, with none of their current players making it to double figures for league goals in the entire campaign, so the addition of someone with as prolific a record as Gyokeres looks essential.