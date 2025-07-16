(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing the Young Boys full-back Jaouen Hajdam this summer.

The 22-year-old Algerian has done quite well for the Swiss outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to Sky Sports, the player is valued at €7 million, and Wolves should have the financial resources to get the deal across the line.

Wolves need to replace Rayan Ait-Nouri

They are looking at him as a potential replacement for Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has joined Manchester City. The report claims that the young defender could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League, and joining Wolves would be a dream come true for him.

Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if Wolves decide to follow up on their interest with an initial offer. They have already made enquiries for the player.

Multiple other clubs are keen on the 22-year-old, and the Premier League side should look to ramp up their efforts if they are serious about signing him.

Wolves could groom Jaouen Hajdam into a star

Wolves did well to nurture Ait-Nouri into a top Premier League player, and they could play a key role in the development of Hajdam as well. They have done well to groom several young players over the years. It is no surprise that the 22-year-old wants to join them. It would be a huge step in his career, and it could help him improve.

The Asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could prove to be a bargain in future. If he manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League, it would be a shrewd investment for the Molineux outfit.