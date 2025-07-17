Man Utd now offering their star player to Aston Villa

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be ready to offer Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa for a discounted price in this summer’s transfer window.

As recently reported by CaughtOffside‘s Mark Brus, there is plenty of interest in Garnacho this summer, including from Villa, but also from abroad.

It’s been suggested that Man Utd could lower their asking price for Garnacho as they look to get the Argentina international off their books as soon as possible.

Fresh reports are now claiming that the Red Devils are ready to offer Garnacho to Villa, so it will be interesting to see if Unai Emery’s side take up this option.

Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa looks like one to watch

United and Villa have a good relationship after recently doing business together, with Marcus Rashford moving on loan to Villa Park in the second half of last season.

AVFC may well be tempted to raid Old Trafford again, as Garnacho could be a decent replacement for Rashford, who they ended up deciding not to keep.

Garnacho is at a very different stage of his career, so might prove a smarter signing for the long term for Villa.

Emery has done well to improve players during his stint in charge with the Midlands club, so might be the best manager to unlock Garnacho’s full potential.

It could be that Chelsea will also remain in the race for Garnacho as there’s even been talk of a potential swap deal with Manchester United, as iNews have claimed that Nicolas Jackson could move to MUFC in exchange.