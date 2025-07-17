Arsenal and Liverpool flags (Photo by Angel Martinez, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are now reportedly the frontrunners for the transfer of Salford City wonderkid striker Will Wright, according to Ben Jacobs.

The journalist has posted an update on the story after initially claiming that Liverpool were in advanced talks to sign Wright.

It seems Arsenal have now moved ahead of Liverpool in the running for the teenager’s signature, having offered more money to Salford, which the Reds were unwilling to match.

See below for the latest update on X as Jacobs claims Arsenal are now leading the race for Wright’s signature, despite Liverpool also getting into advanced talks over the deal…

Jacobs posted: “Appears Arsenal now frontrunners for Will Wright after offering Salford a higher fee. #LFC unwilling to match following advanced talks in the past 72 hours.”

Arsenal’s busy summer transfer window continues

Wright might not be the biggest name in English football just yet, but he’s clearly very highly regarded after catching the eye at Salford.

Not a lot of 17-year-olds will have clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool chasing them like this, so it will be interesting to see how he develops from here.

If this deal goes through, it certainly looks like the Gunners will have snapped up one of the top prospects in the country.

This follows a generally positive summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard joining so far.

Meanwhile, deals for Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera should be next, while a deal has been agreed in principle for Viktor Gyokeres, according to Charles Watts in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday.

Liverpool, in fairness, have also made some strong signings, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, while they’re also being linked with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike by the Athletic.