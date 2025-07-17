Talks “in London” taking place “every single minute” as Arsenal try to complete major deal – Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images, YouTube)

Fabrizio Romano says that talks are still ongoing in London as Arsenal keep on trying to complete a transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

There’s been a lot of excitement about the Gyokeres to Arsenal saga in the last week or so, but fans have had to be patient on an official agreement for the Sweden international.

Gyokeres looks like just the kind of prolific striker the Gunners need, having scored a stunning 97 goals in just 102 games in two seasons for Sporting.

Still, Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, says there are still final details to resolve with the add-ons for the deal…

Fabrizio Romano’s latest Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal update

“I keep receiving many questions from Arsenal fans on Viktor Gyokeres,” Romano said.

“Guys, the conversation is still ongoing in London. The agents of the player are still in London to try resolve the agreement between all parties involved.

He added: “Gyokeres is fighting to go to Arsenal. But obviously it’s really important to agree on the add-ons. They are really on it on every single hour, every single minute – Arsenal and Sporting are working on this deal.

“So as soon as it will be agreed guys, I will let you know. But they are still working on the add-ons, showing to you that when on Sunday there were reports of deal done, that was not done, that was simply not done.

“They agreed the first part of the fee, but not the add-ons. Still working on the add-ons in London.”

Andrea Berta praised for Viktor Gyokeres deal

Speaking to CaughtOffside yesterday, Arsenal expert Charles Watts praised director Andrea Berta for his fine work in reaching an agreement in principle for Gyokeres.

“If Arsenal get this one over the line I think Berta will get a lot of credit for the way he has handled the negotiations,” Watts said.

“It hasn’t been easy because Sporting have understandably looked to play hardball, which is absolutely their right given how crucial a player Gyokeres has been for them over the past two years.

“But Berta has stayed patient and the deal he has struck is a good one. You can’t really argue with an initial fee of around £55 million for a striker with Gyokeres’ recent record.”