Axel Disasi warming up for Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are keen to sign Chelsea central defender Axel Disasi this summer and initial talks have already started, CaughtOffside understands.

Having consulted well-placed sources in the industry, CaughtOffside have been told that “negotiations have begun” as Newcastle appear to lead other clubs in the race to sign Disasi.

The Frenchman spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, who also have an interest in signing him permanently.

Villarreal have also shown an interest in Disasi, but all signs now point towards Newcastle leading the race for the 27-year-old’s signature.

Chelsea are asking for €35m to let Disasi go, but it’s felt that Newcastle might be able to negotiate that down to more like €30m.

What next for Axel Disasi after difficult Chelsea spell?

Disasi looked like a strong signing when he first moved to Stamford Bridge, but he hasn’t really lived up to expectations.

Still, the former Monaco man showed enough during his loan spell at Villa to suggest that he could still have it in him to have a decent Premier League career.

Newcastle are big admirers of Disasi and now look to be pushing ahead with a deal, even if things are still at an early stage.

This could be a good move for Disasi, however, as he looks to get himself more playing time and get his career back on track.

Disasi and other Chelsea sales likely this summer

There will likely be plenty more outgoings at Chelsea before the end of the transfer window.

Disasi is among those who can leave CFC, along with Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Joao Felix, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga has already been sold to Arsenal, and Noni Madueke will be next, with an official announcement thought to be imminent.