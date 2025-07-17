“The offer is fair” – Man Utd transfer target tells club to accept latest bid as they’re ready to “walk away”

Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's game against Newcastle last season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly told his club that he feels Manchester United’s latest bid for him is “fair” and should be accepted.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who also told United Stand that it now looks like Man Utd are prepared to walk away from negotiations over Mbeumo if their latest improved bid is not successful.

See below for details from Jacobs, posted from the United Stand X account…

Jacobs said: “Not only are Man United optimistic of getting the deal done, Bryan Mbeumo himself has told Brentford he thinks the offer is fair, and the move should happen before the USA tour.

“If Brentford outright reject the third bid and say it’s not near the valuation structure, then Man United will walk away.”

Will Manchester United end up signing Bryan Mbeumo?

The Mbeumo to United saga has really dragged on, and it seems we’re still none the wiser if it will actually end up going through.

MUFC fans will no doubt be hugely frustrated, but at least it seems it’s not entirely over just yet, as had been reported by the Guardian yesterday.

Mbeumo is a superb player who is surely too good not to get a big six move at some point, but of course it’s only fair that Brentford demand big money if he is to leave.

It will be interesting to see if this finally proves enough for the Bees to let the Cameroon international go, or if all this work will have ended up being for nothing for United, who will have to find an alternative.

Not the best summer for United so far

United have only signed Matheus Cunha so far this summer, which is just simply not good enough after the dire 2024/25 season they had.

Ruben Amorim’s side were closer to a relegation battle than to challenging for a European place, and that’s simply not acceptable for a club of this size.

Mbeumo could have been an ideal addition to give United an upgrade on flops like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

Still, there’s no guarantee it will happen and who knows how long it will take for them to find someone else of a similar profile who’d be any more affordable?