Crystal Palace transfer deal on verge of collapse

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A major Crystal Palace transfer deal is now reportedly in growing doubt, according to latest media reports.

Palace had been working on an exciting deal to sign talented young Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and other big clubs in recent times.

However, it now seems the Eagles have been unable to reach an agreement with Sporting to lower their demands, with the deal likely now on the verge of completely falling through, according to Give Me Sport.

This will no doubt put a bit of a downer on Palace fans’ summers, even if they do have the excitement of preparing to buy Community Shield tickets for the big game against Liverpool in early August.

Crystal Palace dealt Ousmane Diomande transfer blow

It seems Diomande himself would have been prepared to join Palace this summer, but the issue has been with his club Sporting.

The Ivory Coast international remains keen on a move to the Premier League, so his future will surely be one to keep a close eye on in the coming days and weeks.

Palace, however, will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements in central defence amid some uncertainty over Marc Guehi’s future.

Guehi has been strongly linked with big clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle, and Diomande had been identified as an ideal replacement.

However, that now looks to be off the table, so CPFC will need to find alternatives quickly.

In truth, though, most Palace supporters will likely just be hoping that their club can keep hold of Guehi.

The England international has been a crucial performer at Selhurst Park, and it would be great for Oliver Glasner to be able to continue to build around him, especially when there are also doubts about the long-term futures of other star players like Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta.