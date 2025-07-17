Revealed: Saudi clubs “aggressively” pursuing signing of Man City star with mega-money contract

Ederson lining up for Manchester City (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League clubs Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are understood to be pursuing an ambitious transfer move for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Ederson is attracting plenty of interest this summer.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has also been the subject of interest from Napoli and Galatasaray, but there is also strong Saudi interest.

It is not yet clear if Man City are ready to sell Ederson, but it’s anticipated that Al Ittihad and Al Nassr will do their best to “aggressively” pursue this deal with big-money contract offers to the 31-year-old.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson eyed for Saudi transfer

“Saudi clubs are quite aggressively pursuing this transfer,” one source told us. “Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr have contacted Ederson’s representatives. Both clubs are ready to offer the player a two-year salary worth a total of 25 million euros.”

That would be hard for anyone to turn down, so it will be interesting to see if it successfully turns Ederson’s head and convinces him to push for a way out of the Etihad Stadium.

Napoli and Galatasaray could also be worth watching as they’re both very keen on Ederson, but Saudi interest could end up pricing them out of a move.

Should City risk selling Ederson?

City fans will likely have mixed feelings about letting Ederson go, as he could still have plenty to offer to Pep Guardiola’s team.

At the same time, however, he’s perhaps also shown some signs of decline, so this could be a good time to cash in on him.

One way or another, a decision should probably come soon or else it won’t leave City much time to find a new number one ‘keeper before the start of the new season.