“That’s the feeling” – Fabrizio Romano shares intriguing Man United detail in Liverpool transfer story

Hugo Ekitike celebrates with his Eintracht teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has slipped in an interesting detail about Manchester United in his latest update on the Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool transfer saga.

Speaking on his YouTube channel this afternoon, Romano stated that there is still a feeling within Eintracht Frankfurt that Man Utd could end up joining the race for Ekitike later this summer.

Liverpool want to get a deal done for Ekitike as quickly as possible, which makes sense, but it seems the Frenchman could be likely to have other suitors.

It could therefore suit Eintracht to drag this one out and see if they can start a bidding war over the talented 23-year-old, who seems likely to move for big money…

Fabrizio Romano on Hugo Ekitike

“Newcastle are out of the race to sign Hugo Ekitike,” Romano said. “Again, completely out, because Liverpool entered very strong, reached an agreement with the player on a six-year contract, reached an agreement with his agent.

“Also Liverpool not only went strong to the player but also approached Eintracht – that was at the beginning of the week, now today with an official bid.

“This is the exclusive story from today because they presented a bid to Eintracht close to 80 million euros rejected by Eintracht as they want more.

“Why they rejected? Because Eintracht in the morning insist that they feel there could be more clubs joining the race for Ekitike. Maybe Manchester United later in the window. That’s the feeling of people at Eintracht – that maybe United can enter the race.”

Ekitike will surely choose Liverpool over Man United

Ekitike seems ready to join LFC, and why wouldn’t he want them over Man United right now?

Arne Slot’s side have just won the Premier League title and will likely be the favourites to do it again next term.

Ekitike could be a fine addition to give Slot even more fire-power in attack, giving the Reds an upgrade on the unconvincing Darwin Nunez.

United, by contrast, have been really poor and look a long way from getting back to their best, so Ekitike would be taking a big gamble by committing to this project.

So many talented players have also seen their careers go backwards at Old Trafford, so Ekitike would be well advised to stay away.