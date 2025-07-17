Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly made an enquiry about the possible transfer of Manchester City attacking midfielder Jack Grealish.

The England international has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium in recent times, and it perhaps makes sense that his future seems to be in serious doubt this summer.

West Ham are among the clubs keen on Grealish at the moment, and have asked about his availability, according to TBR Football.

The Hammers are not the only ones chasing Grealish, however, with CaughtOffside recently informed of the former Aston Villa man having plenty of suitors elsewhere.

Who else is in the race to sign Manchester City’s Jack Grealish?

Our report named the likes of Napoli, Tottenham and clubs from Saudi Arabia as possible suitors for Grealish.

The 29-year-old might not quite be at his best any longer, but it seems clear that he won’t be short of options if he decides to leave City.

West Ham could certainly do very well to add a big name with that kind of flair, technical quality and experience to their squad for next season.

Graham Potter inherited a difficult job when he took over from Julen Lopetegui last season, and a statement signing like Grealish could make all the difference for him.

Still, there will surely be a fiercely contested race for Grealish’s signature, so it remains to be seen if WHUFC can position themselves as the favourites for him.