Euro giants have full agreement with Man United star, he’s urging his club to speed up the deal

Juventus and Manchester United club logos (Photo by Emilio Andreoli, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Juventus have a full agreement in place with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and now just need to strike a deal with his club.

The Red Devils misfit spent last season on loan at Chelsea, and previously also had a stint on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

However, neither of those clubs ended up signing Sancho permanently, and his future is now in doubt again this summer.

Man Utd are keen to offload Sancho, but want €25m for the England international, which is considered too high for Juventus.

That’s according to Alfredo Pedulla in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, as he’s provided us with the latest on the Sancho to Juve saga.

Jadon Sancho wants Manchester United to let him join Juventus

Sancho is said to be pushing for United to lower their demands and let him join Juventus, judging by what Pedulla is hearing.

“Juventus remain strongly interested in Sancho regardless of Conceicao’s situation,” Pedulla said.

“They clearly intend to sign two attacking wingers. Juventus are confident because they continue to have the player’s backing. He’s less than a year left in his contract, but since surprises can come anytime, Juventus want to act quickly to prevent others from swooping in.

“In recent hours, Juventus offered £15m (circa €17m), despite Manchester United’s €25m asking price. We reiterate that Juventus have a full agreement in place with Sancho and his representatives. Now they need to finalise things with Manchester United.

“Negotiations are progressing well. The offer might already be enough. Sancho has once again reiterated his desire to wait for Juventus and has urged them to speed things up.

“Manchester United are cooperating and want to resolve the situation. They’ve already backed away from the original €25m evaluation. Of course, it’s not all offer, so caution is still needed but Juventus are picking up pace, heading straight toward Sancho.”

Can Sancho revive his career at Juve?

Sancho has undoubtedly proven a major flop at Old Trafford, but he arguably showed glimpses of his best form in his loan spells at Dortmund and Chelsea.

In the end, it wasn’t quite enough to convince those clubs to keep him, but it’s perhaps not surprising that a big name like Juventus are interested.

The 25-year-old surely still has it in him to shine for a top club, and there have been a number of Premier League flops who’ve done well in Serie A in recent times.

Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay have both improved upon leaving England for Italy, while there are also numerous former Chelsea misfits such as Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek performing well at AC Milan.