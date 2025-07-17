Arsenal in serious negotiations to sign former Premier League star

Joao Palhinha in action for Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly making Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha a concrete target for this summer.

Serious negotiations are already said to have taken place, with the Gunners up against Inter Milan for the potential signing of Palhinha, according to Bild.

The experienced Portugal international only joined Bayern from Fulham a year ago, but things haven’t really worked out for him at the Allianz Arena.

It may now be that we’ll see Palhinha heading back to London, with Arsenal emerging as serious contenders for his signature.

It’s perhaps easy to imagine Palhinha will be available after his lack of impact at Bayern, though it’s not yet clear how much this deal might cost.

Arsenal linked with Joao Palhinha after already signing two midfielders this summer

Arsenal’s interest in Palhinha comes as a bit of a surprise given that they’ve already signed both Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho have left the Emirates Stadium, but the Zubimendi and Norgaard deals surely mean that area of Mikel Arteta’s squad is now reasonably well covered.

Palhinha is a fine player on his day, but it’s not that obvious how the 30-year-old would see much in the way of playing time at Arsenal.

What next for Joao Palhinha?

Palhinha’s struggles for regular playing time at Bayern surely means he’d be better off picking a club where he can ensure he plays more often.

It’s hard to see that happening for him at Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see what other options emerge.

Inter have also been linked and might make more sense for Palhinha, but it could also be that he’s really keen for a move back to the Premier League, and that that’s what’s sparked the interest from Arsenal.