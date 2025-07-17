TURIN, ITALY – OCTOBER 19: Pat Allianz Stadiumric of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Douglas Luiz of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio at Allianz Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Leeds want to add Premier League quality and experience to their squad ahead of their return to English football’s top flight next month, and one player that would fit the bill is Douglas Luiz.

Elland Road officials have been busy this summer, as they aim to ensure that Daniel Farke’s squad is capable of avoiding immediate relegation from the Premier League. Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson have already signed, but there is a desire to bring in players that have experience of the Premier League – and Luiz certainly falls into this category.

Leeds handed boost in pursuit of Douglas Luiz deal

Leeds are said to be interested in signing Luiz this summer, and should they pursue a deal for the Brazilian midfielder, they would have no problems with him coming through a medical – despite a number of injury issues in the last 12 months. That is according to physical therapy specialist Dr Brar, as per The Leeds Press.

“Leeds may take a closer look at his history of hamstring and muscular injuries to assess the risk of recurrence and determine if there are any outlier or high-risk issues. However, based on his record in recent seasons, I do not see him facing issues with his medical. The prior Premier League experience will also help with his adaptation.”

Luiz, who was signed by Juventus from Aston Villa last summer for £42m, would be an excellent addition to Farke’s squad, and it would also be a statement signing for Leeds’ intentions ahead of the new season.

However, it will not be easy for him to be brought to Elland Road, with a number of other clubs said to be interested in securing his services. Man United are keen, while a return to Aston Villa has also been rumoured.