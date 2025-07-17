Conor Coady could leave Leicester this summer (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester will need to make changes to their squad ahead of life back in the Championship, which gets underway next month. And one of those changes could involve Conor Coady, who is a candidate to leave this summer.

Coady, who made 26 appearances last season, has been an important player for Leicester since his arrival from Wolves two years ago. But he could now be set to move on, having identified his dream next move.

Conor Coady wants to swap Leicester for Rangers

Coady, who has been linked with a return to Wolves in recent weeks, wants to join Rangers this summer, according to the Daily Record (via Foxes of Leicester). The 32-year-old has reportedly asked not to be included in Leicester’s pre-season tour in the hopes of making the move to Glasgow, where he would play under Russell Martin.

Coady’s situation will have to be assessed by new Leicester manager Marti Cifuentes, whose appointment was recently made official. It is not clear whether he counts on the veteran defender for the 2025-26 season – but if not, a deal with Rangers could be on the cards.

Leicester got things right when they were last in the Championship, and their plan will be to hold on to as many players as possible from last season. But given that Coady wants to leave, club bosses are unlikely to stand in his way, especially as he is unlikely to be a vitally important player for Cifuentes.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester allow Coady to leave this summer, but if they do, they will want to ensure that an acceptable deal with Rangers is achieved. Money will be needed to secure a replacement, as they aim to build a squad capable of returning to the Premier League in 2026.