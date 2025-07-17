Bid made: Liverpool submit offer for “special” star who’s snubbed Man Utd transfer to agree 6yr LFC deal

Breaking news as Liverpool work on signing Hugo Ekitike (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made a transfer bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who has already agreed on a six-year contract at Anfield.

The French forward has been strongly linked with Liverpool and other clubs in recent times after his excellent form in the Bundesliga last season.

Ekitike has previously been described as “very special” by his former Reims manager Oscar Garcia, as quoted by the Chronicle.

Now there have been a flurry of updates this morning as David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported on Liverpool advancing on Ekitike.

There have also been these posts on X from Fabrizio Romano and Fabrice Hawkins…

?? EXCL: Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike! Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said ??? Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC. pic.twitter.com/AflvOaro2h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2025

Liverpool bid for Hugo Ekitike and agree six-year contract

Romano posted: “Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike! Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said yes Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC.”

? ? EXCLUSIVE Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract. ?The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24h he has rejected Manchester United. Newcastle have already left talks. ?Negociation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/K0GwYHGerc — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Hawkins said: “Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract. The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24h he has rejected Manchester United. Newcastle have already left talks. Negociation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool.”

This all seems pretty conclusive at this point, and it’s very exciting news for Liverpool fans, with their club already bringing in all three of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez so far this summer.

Can anyone catch Liverpool next season?

Liverpool won the Premier League title with some ease in 2024/25, and they clearly aren’t messing about with their work in the transfer market.

Ekitike looks like he’ll be a superb addition, and LFC fans will be delighted to see he also rejected their bitter rivals Manchester United for a move to Anfield, as per Hawkins’ post.

The Red Devils could really have done with someone like Ekitike coming in up front as a major upgrade on flops like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

However, Liverpool’s project is by far the more tempting one, with Arne Slot putting together a squad that will surely be big favourites for the title again next term.