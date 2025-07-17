“Advancing today” – Liverpool in club-to-club talks over Man Utd transfer target, says Romano

Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ben Roberts, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to be progressing in club-to-club talks over the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The French forward has shone during his time in the Bundesliga, contributing an impressive 22 goals and 11 assists last season.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Ekitike’s future this summer as top clubs have unsurprisingly been impressed by him.

It remains to be seen precisely where he’ll end up, but Liverpool now look to be advancing in talks over this exciting potential signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for two key posts from Romano on X as he also suggests there’s nothing concrete with Newcastle and Ekitike as things stand…

?? Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance… …Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike. pic.twitter.com/eqjQ75GGy9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2025

?? Reports on Hugo Ekitike deal advancing yesterday with Newcastle are not confirmed at this stage. Newcastle last bid was rejected on Monday by Eintracht and no new proposal has been sent by then. No advances… and Liverpool, on it. More follows. ? pic.twitter.com/rTemdYirTL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2025

Liverpool advancing on Hugo Ekitike transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Romano posted this morning: “Reports on Hugo Ekitike deal advancing yesterday with Newcastle are not confirmed at this stage. Newcastle last bid was rejected on Monday by Eintracht and no new proposal has been sent by then. No advances… and Liverpool, on it. More follows.”

He then added: “Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance… …Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.”

This is certainly an exciting update for Liverpool fans, who will increasingly be looking forward to the new season with so many new additions to their squad.

There’ll be LFC supporters already looking for how to buy Community Shield tickets so they can get to witness these new arrivals in action as soon as possible.

Man United have also been linked with Ekitike

Yesterday, there was also still talk of Manchester United being in the race for Ekitike.

See below as Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany made that claim, though this has not been confirmed by Romano in his latest posts.

?? Understand Liverpool are willing to pay more than what Newcastle have offered for Hugo #Ekitike, and Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed about it. #LFC There is no agreement between Newcastle and Frankfurt yet, despite advanced talks between Newcastle and the Ekitike… pic.twitter.com/Uo639sY51b — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 16, 2025

Ekitike would surely rather join Liverpool or Newcastle over United right now anyway.

The Red Devils were really poor last season, finishing 15th in the Premier League table, and losing the Europa League final, so they don’t have European football on offer for the 2025/26 campaign ahead.