Liverpool could be in business with Real Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been one of the biggest movers in the transfer market over the course of the summer so far, and their business is far from over. As well as signing a new striker, which looks set to be Hugo Ekitike, they could move to bring in a left winger to replace Luis Diaz.

Diaz is attracting strong interest from Bayern Munich, and although Liverpool are keen to keep the Colombia international, they will sell for the right price. And if he does leave, they have already lined up his replacement: Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, has been heavily linked with leaving Real Madrid this summer, having barely played at the recent Club World Cup. And in anticipation of his departure, Liverpool are making moves.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have spoken about Rodrygo deal

As reported by talkSPORT, Liverpool have held preliminary club-to-club discussions with Real Madrid officials in regards to a possible deal for Rodrygo, who could cost as much as €100m, depending on how open the La Liga giants are to a sale.

Despite being expected to spend in excess of £70/75m on Ekitike, Liverpool should have the money to go for Rodrygo – provided that Diaz leaves first. And if they can manage to secure an agreement with Real Madrid, it would be another statement of intent made by the Premier League champions, who have already brought in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are able to agree a deal with Real Madrid, who could leverage Ibrahima Konate – whom they want to sign as a new starting central defender – during discussions. But for now, any concrete talks are not expected to take place until Diaz’s possible departure.