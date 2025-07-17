Man United are desperate to sign Bryan Mbeumo (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Man United want to sign Bryan Mbeumo, and despite little progress being made in recent weeks, a breakthrough has now come in their bid to make him their second signing of the summer transfer window.

It has been over six weeks since it emerged that Mbeumo was prioritising a move to Old Trafford, amid interest from the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham. In that time, Man United had an opening offer rejected by Brentford, and after that snub, they have been planning how to approach negotiations.

There has been a desire for Mbeumo to be signed before the end of the month, and despite it looking unlikely at one stage, there is now fresh optimism that the 25-year-old, who registered 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League last season, will be heading to Manchester.

Man United table new offer for Bryan Mbeumo

As reported by David Ornstein, Man United have submitted a new offer for Mbeumo, whom they hope to finally get signed. The proposal is worth £70m, with £65m of that being a fixed payment. As of yet, Brentford are yet to issue a response, although the offer is significantly closer to their valuation of the Cameroon international.

It’s clear that the last few weeks have not been easy for Man United, and supporters have been unhappy at the lack of movement on the Mbeumo front. But these developments will provide fresh hope, although an outcome is still a little while away.

It remains to be seen whether Brentford accept, but Man United are confident of getting their man. And once they do, the priority will be to sell the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, whose exits will allow further signings to be added to Ruben Amorim’s squad ahead of the new season starting next month.