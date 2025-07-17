Swap deal: Man United & Chelsea stars could swap places in surprise transfer agreement

Manchester United and Chelsea could do a swap deal this summer (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

We could reportedly see two big names at Manchester United and Chelsea swapping places in a surprise transfer deal this summer.

Man Utd are struggling to offload a few of their unwanted players, with Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho among them.

However, it seems some sources believe Chelsea are still keen on Garnacho, according to a report from iNews.

Their report adds that there is a belief this could open the door to a swap deal which would see Blues striker Nicolas Jackson moving to United.

The Red Devils are keen on Jackson as they’re desperate to sign a new striker this summer, according to iNews.

Could Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson swap deal work?

Fans will likely have mixed feelings about this potential swap deal, as both clubs could arguably do better.

Jackson hasn’t been particularly convincing at Chelsea, so it’s hard to see him improving enough to make a real impact at United.

Garnacho, meanwhile, has been inconsistent for much of his time at Old Trafford, so doesn’t necessarily look like he’d be an improvement on what Chelsea already have in the attacking midfield department.

There’ll likely be some Chelsea fans also concerned about letting Jackson join a rival in case he improves soon, with a move abroad perhaps the safer option.

Some MUFC supporters might also feel Garnacho deserves another chance as he’s still young and could develop into a top player, so it would be a shame if he fulfilled his potential at a rival club.