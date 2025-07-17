Eddie Howe could get his hands on a new midfielder (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Newcastle are looking to make a number of signings this summer, as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of returning to the Champions League. Midfield is one area that is expected to be addressed, especially now that Sean Longstaff is set to join Leeds.

A number of targets are being looked at by Newcastle, but at this stage, the most prominent is Conor Gallagher. The former Chelsea midfielder, who now plays for Atletico Madrid, could be set for a return to the Premier League after only one season in Spain.

Conor Gallagher open to joining Newcastle this summer

As per Football Insider, Gallagher would be interested in joining Newcastle, as it would satisfy his need to return to England.

“Gallagher would be very much interested in a return to England. Everything being equal, if he had the chance to join Newcastle this summer, I believe he would do. Things don’t quite seem to have clicked for him in Spain, even though they rate him highly over there and the manager like what he brings. He’ll have one eye on the World Cup next year and he knows he has to play regularly to get into that England squad, but he’s not doing that at Atletico.

“So from what I hear, the chance to come back to the Premier League is certainly appealing. But it will depend on what these clubs are willing to pay for him. I can’t imagine it will be a cheap deal after one year at the club, so they’ll have to set an asking price and see how much these clubs do want him.

“At the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised either way if he stays in Spain or comes back to the Premier League, whoever that may be with.”

Gallagher would be an excellent addition to Newcastle’s midfield options, where he would be competing with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Joe Willock. For now, it remains to be seen whether they make a concrete move to sign the 25-year-old.